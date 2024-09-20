Kevin Wilkin wants AFC Telford United to enjoy being hunted

Telford sit third in the Southern Central Premier, level on points with the top two but with a game in hand on both Stamford and Alvechurch.

And while admitting he is not concerned with league standing yet, Wilkin is still hoping his side can be the hunted this season, rather than the hunters as they spent the whole of the previous campaign being.

“I don’t really take a lot of notice of the league table; I just focus on winning every game that we play,” the Telford boss said. “That table will take care of itself if we keep winning games, there’s no doubt about that and that’s all I’m concerned about.

“Yes, psychologically if you allow it to creep into your mind it can make an impact, but good players don’t let outside influences affect their game.

“That’s a challenge that you face a lot at this level, and we’re always seen as a scalp anyway, so it doesn’t change things much really. How players adapt to that remains to be seen, but I don’t think we should worry about league position.

“If you play every game to the best of your ability, and don’t allow outside influences to impact things, you give yourself a hell of a chance.

“At Telford you’re always there to be shot at, that’s just the nature of the club that people see us as.

“To me that doesn’t add any extra weight of expectation, but the players do still have to deal with that and if they can’t maybe they need to go and play elsewhere.”