Telford praying for injuries to ease

A rash of minor but frustrating injuries currently impacts the Bucks’ squad size and therefore Wilkin’s ability to alter the picture when things aren’t going their way.

Steffan Jones, Rhys Hilton, Jordan Piggott and Matty Stenson all missed Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Gainsborough Trinity, but Wilkin suggested some positive news is on the horizon ahead of a long haul to Lowestoft Town on their return to league action in the Southern Central Premier.