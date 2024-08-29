Too close for comfort but AFC Telford United are hitting form

Here, DAN STACEY address the main talking points from Bucks’ latest win, a 2-1 triumph over Stratford Town at New Bucks Head.

Three in a row

After an underwhelming first two games of the season, during which Telford drew to newly-promoted Biggleswade Town and suffered a 5-1 hammering at home to Stourbridge, Monday afternoon’s victory made it three wins in a row for the Bucks.

They were made to, or perhaps made themselves, work hard to pick up the three points in all three games, but nine points from nine is nothing to be sniffed at.

Moore where that came from

The phrase ‘a goal worthy of winning any game’ may be a little overused, but no-one can deny that Moore’s 84th-minute strike on Monday fits that description perfectly. The veteran midfielder, who turned 36 on Saturday, intercepted a poor goal-kick from Callum Smith, took one touch out of his feet before firing an inch-perfect effort back over the keeper’s head from just inside the Stratford half.

He missed two sitters that would have put the game beyond doubt, but no-one will remember those ahead of his goal-of-the-season contender.

Too close for comfort

For all the joy that a tight, one-goal victory gives players, staff and supporters, enduring three in a row is a little too much.

That is even more the case when you consider that in all three games the margin of victory could, and probably should, have been much greater.

Telford had three huge first-half chances they did not take, as well two huge moments that went begging after the break that would have made the ending more comfortable than it was.

They will need to take them in the FA Cup at Gainsborough this weekend if they are to advance.

Dangerous Dinanga

A huge positive for Telford over the Bank Holiday weekend has been the performances of enigmatic winger Ricardo Dinanga. He took some convincing to remain at the club in the summer, and his early-season form has shown exactly why Kevin Wilkin was so keen to retain his services. Quick, tricky and direct with the ball at his feet, Dinanga made Bards right-back Lewis Wilson look very silly very often. He is not the first and will not be the last full-back that happens to this season.

Siege mentality

For all of the talk about ‘pre-season title favourites’, Telford have had to fight for their lives with limited resources in every game this season. For the fourth time in five games this season, Kevin Wilkin was only able to name three substitutes, which gave his 14-man squad a lot of work to do less than 48 hours after their last outing.

If Telford are to win promotion they will need to continue to show the resilience they have done in the opening weeks of the season.