The fourth inductee into the Bucks' hall of fame, Jagger represented predecessor clubs Wellington Town and Telford United from 1966 until 1972. During that time, he twice represented Telford in the FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium – lifting the trophy under the twin towers in 1971.

A statement from AFC Telford United read: "We wish to pass on our warmest best wishes to George’s family, friends, former colleagues, and anyone who remembers George fondly.

"We also say ‘thank you, George’ for serving our town’s football club with such style and renown, creating memories that will live on in the hearts and minds of so many, and for being such a well-known figure in our wider community."

Prior to signing for Wellington Town in 1966, he played for Houghton Main, Barnsley and Corby Town.

But his greatest achievement came in 1971 when Telford – who changed their name from Wellington in 1969 – recovered from two goals down to beat Hillingdon Borough 3-2 in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

Jagger made a significant contribution to that Lilywhites team, with 48 appearances and six goals, and they also won the Southern League Cup that season.

The Bucks statement added: "George’s swarthy looks, replete with a dark mop of hair and a full beard to match, gave him an air akin to a non-league George Best, although without the same reputation.

"However, it was George’s ability on the field that earned him admiration and respect across the Southern League."

Jagger was awarded a benefit match in 1971 and, after retiring football, became well known as window cleaner around the Wellington area.

He was still attending Telford matches as recently last season, attending the league match against Leamington with his good friend and former Telford colleague Mickey Fudge.

Details of Jagger's funeral are being finalised.