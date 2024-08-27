Kevin Wilkin heaps praise on Telford veteran after 40-yard winner

With the game fizzling out towards a draw, the veteran midfielder hit a stunning 40-yard effort past Callum Smith to snatch all three points for The Bucks.

And speaking shortly after the full time whistle, the Bucks boss was full of praise of the 36-year-old’s performance.

“It’s a terrific moment that capped off an all-round good display from Byron,” Wilkin said. “He’s had two far, far easier chances either side of the goal that he will have expected to do better with, as we should have done several times.

He added: “Byron’s awareness to work the target from there is terrific, he was really good and at 36 years old he’s still as fit as anybody out there.

“He manages the ball well and credit to him, he just keeps going.”

With an injury crisis to deal with that forced Wilkin to name just three substitutes for the fourth time in five games this season, the Telford boss also highlighted Moore’s versatility as a crucial quality for his side.

“It’s crucial, and that’s why we keep him in the squad,” he said. “People may question his age, but [this] is good evidence of why he’s here.

“He gives us great balance, and I probably should have started him earlier on in the season because he sets a really high standard for the rest of the lads to aspire to.”