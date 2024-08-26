Telford return home on the hunt for third straight win

The Bucks endured a slow start to the campaign with one point from their first two games against Biggleswade Town and Stourbridge, but gritty wins against Hitchin Town and Spalding United have settled the nerves.

Kevin Wilkin’s side now welcome Stratford to the SEAH Stadium, a side with an identical record after four games, but with a considerably better goal difference that puts them four places above Telford in fifth.

Wins against Leiston and Bromsgrove Sporting saw the Bards sitting pretty at the top of the division after 180 minutes of football, but a 1-1 draw at Kettering Town followed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Redditch United on Saturday.

The Warwickshire outfit, managed by former Telford midfielder and foundation manager Gavin Hurren, missed out on the play-offs on goal difference last season, albeit aided by Mickleover’s points deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

Former Bucks favourite Lee Vaughan was also a part of Hurren’s coaching team at Knights Lane but left the club on the eve of the new season.

Elsewhere, captain Paul McCone is another name Telford fans will remember following his time with the club between 2015 and 2017, while ex-Gibraltar international forward Reece Styche arrived in Warwickshire in the summer following his departure from the SEAH Stadium.

They are two sides who do not need much introduction to each other, and two managers who have been given time and resources to build squads capable of challenging at the top of the division.

Last season’s meetings were two successful outings for Kevin Wilkin’s side, with a 2-1 win at home in October and a comfortable-looking but hard-fought 3-0 win in the reverse fixture in February.

Key to any hopes Telford have of continuing their good record against the Bards will be their handling of Stratford star man Callum Ebanks, who has started this season as he finished the last. After netting 23 goals in just 18 league games during the 2023/24 campaign, the 21-year-old forward has scored three times already this season.

Alongside Styche – who Telford’s defenders will be well aware of – and former Oxford United wide man Owen James, Stratford possess real quality at the top end of the pitch.

Telford will be hoping that Nathan Fox and Alex Gudger will be able to feature again just 48 hours after their last game.

The pair both went into the Spalding game with injury concerns, as did crucial midfielder Remi Walker, who started on the bench.

Matty Stenson, Rhys Hilton and Jordan Piggott all missed out on the matchday squad with knocks, while young defender Steffan Jones remains absent with tendonitis.

Highly thought of midfielder Harvey Solley could be in line for a spot on the bench, which had just three players on it on Saturday afternoon.

Jimmy Armson and George Burroughs were rested on Saturday, and are expected to feature this afternoon as Kevin Wilkin looks to rotate his threadbare squad.