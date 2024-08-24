AFC Telford United learning to handle pressure

After coming so close to an immediate return to the National League North last season, The Bucks began the 2024/25 season as favourites for the Southern Central Premier title.

And the Telford boss is keen for his players to see the pressure of playing for the club as a privilege going forward.

“There’s not a club at this level and some levels beyond that play under the expectations and demands that some of our players have to,” Wilkin explained. “That was something we learned to deal with last season, and it’s something we’ll need to understand again.”

He continued: “It can be tough for some of our players, but as we did last season you have to show some toughness to deal with that sort of pressure and take it on the chin.

“That’s what comes with playing for a club like this, we’ve spoken about it many times that there is a level you’re expected to get to at this club and we haven’t quite reached it on a consistent basis yet this season.”