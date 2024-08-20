Kevin Wilkin looking for AFC Telford United balance

The Bucks edged a nine-goal thriller against basement side Hitchin Town on Saturday – following a 5-1 home drubbing by Stourbridge a week ago.

Wilkin’s side have won one, lost one and drawn one in their opening three fixtures in the Southern Premier Central division this season, scoring seven goals.

But they have conceded 10 and their goals against column is equal worst with bottom side Hitchin.

The manager admitted that entertaining the crowd is part of the game, but the balance of goals scored to goals conceded felt too high a price to pay.

“I want to score goals, and some of our play at certain times was open, expansive and exciting, but you have to understand the other side of the game,” he said.

“I’ve had to make too many changes, really, at this stage, at least to settle down.

“We need to bed down a little bit, and that happened last season.

“We changed it around but really nailing it down is what we need to use the next couple of weeks to do because players understanding one another and demanding that little bit more of one another is something that needs to improve.”

Wilkin may have to do so without summer signing Rhys Hilton, who missed Saturday’s game through injury. The length of his absence is yet to be determined.