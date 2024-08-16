Telford v Hitchin: Wilkin tells his Bucks they must buck their ideas up

After a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Stourbridge at the SEAH Stadium on Tuesday evening The Bucks are languishing in the bottom four of the Southern Central Premier, with one point from two games.

And speaking shortly after his side were shattered by The Glassboys in midweek, Wilkin called for a meaningful reaction from his players.

“Look, players need to go away and think about their performances if it really matters to them,” Wilkin asserted. “First and foremost we need to see that little bit of effort and desire that I think in certain players is lacking at the moment, and I’ve got to find it in them.

“I’m not making excuses; I brought them to the club and at the moment, so far this season, I do feel let down by them.

“Players that were here last season have really been looked after by the club and should be showing more because if they do, results like this won’t happen, and we will turn the page.

“Football is fast moving, and it can soon leave you, so I’m under no illusion that we can’t settle for that kind of showing again against Hitchin.”

Telford will undoubtedly be boosted by the return of crucial midfield organiser Kyle Storer, who missed the first two games of the season through suspension.

And his absence, which came about due to an incident during his time coaching a junior team at Nuneaton Borough last season, was highlighted by Wilkin as a major reason for his side’s slow start.

“Kyle is the one player in the group that will organise and does understand the game and certain situations,” the Telford boss explained. “I’m not expecting him to be the panacea, but his game understanding would be really important to us at the moment.”

Wilkin also admitted that left-back Nathan Fox’s injury has caused him a considerable selection headache.

“When you look at our record when Nathan played compared to when he didn’t last season, it’s clear to see that he’s a good player, an important player for us,” he said. “With respect to the guys who’ve gone in (at left-back) for us, Nathan just offers us that balance and quality there at this level.

“He’ll be a big lift for us when he’s back, as will Kyle when he’s fit and available.

“We can’t heap too much pressure on either one of them, I want them back in the group but there are some lads out there who are trying really hard, and they aren’t being supported by some of the others.”

Tomorrow’s game is expected to come too soon for Fox, although the 31-year-old may be in line for a return against Spalding United next weekend.

Young defender Steffan Jones will also remain sidelined for The Bucks, who look set to have just 15 senior players to pick from tomorrow afternoon.