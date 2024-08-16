Telford too reliant on midfield star

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a rare bright spark in a lacklustre looking Bucks squad, who have started the season with just one point from their games against Biggleswade Town and Stourbridge.

And ahead of their clash with Hitchin tomorrow, Wilkin called for other members of his squad to stand up and be countedalongside the former-Birmingham City youngster.

“I think you look at all of the positive things that happened tonight and on Saturday and it’s Remi who’s driving them,” he said. “He’s certainly a player who we are overly reliant on at the moment.”

Wilkin added: “He comes up with goals and big moments, but we need other players to stand up and be counted because we can’t just rely on Remi.

“There were one or two others who are close to the level he’s working too, but it’s not about relying on individuals. It’s about the 11 coming together and taking responsibility for their roles in the side.

“We’ve got too many there who, for whatever reason, aren’t taking enough responsibility for us to be successful.”