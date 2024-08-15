Telford debrief: Kevin Wilkin’s below par Bucks given early wake-up call

Dan Stacey discusses where it all went wrong for The Bucks.

Unforced Errors

Telford were the masters of their own downfall against The Glassboys, with the visitors’ first three goals all coming from basic errors at the back. Perhaps the most concerning and surprising thing about those errors was the fact that they came from three of Bucks’ most experienced and consistent performers; Ellis Myles, Jimmy Armson and Brandin Hall. Players make mistakes, but three catastrophic errors at key points of the game are hard to come back from for any side.

Lack of Leadership

During his post-match interview with the Shropshire Star, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin bemoaned a distinct ‘lack of leadership’ in his squad out on the pitch. Hampered by the absence of consistent full-back Nathan Fox and midfield general Kyle Storer, it was clear to see Telford struggled to cope when things started going against them. That said, you would have to say there was still enough quality and experience out there to prevent the capitulation that followed.

Play-Off Hangover

It is not uncommon to see unsuccessful play-off finalists make a slow start to the following season, and on the evidence of the first two games of the 2024/25 season Telford are struggling with that exact problem. Seven of the starting eleven on Tuesday night started the final against Leamington in May, and many still appear to be wounded by the heartbreaking defeat. Kevin Wilkin is keen to move on from last season’s disappointment, but that might be easier said than done.

Attitude Adjustments

Every club has up and down moments throughout the course of a season, and Telford are no different. However, a worrying admission from the Bucks boss post-match saw him suggest that some members of his squad were not applying themselves as well as he would like them to. Phrases like ‘a lack of effort and intensity’, ‘devoid of ideas, energy and effort’, and ‘a lack of humility and respect’ are not what anyone would expect from the side favourites for promotion to the National League North.

Reinforcements Needed

Telford’s performance was nowhere near the standard required to win the game on Tuesday night, but they were hamstrung by a lack of genuine options off the bench. Due to injuries and suspensions, which will be commonplace throughout the season, Bucks were only able to name four substitutes. Stourbridge on the other hand named five, used four, and scored three goals through their replacements. The lack of depth in the Telford squad is evident just two games into the season.