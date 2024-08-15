Shropshire Star
Super Glassboys shatter Telford with five-goal blast

Stourbridge condemned Telford United to a 5-1 demolition at the SEAH Stadium in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

By George Bennett
Rhys Hilton brings the ball down the wing being pressured by Stourbridge’s Harvey Portman (Kieren Griffin)

Harvey Portman and Alex Bradley provided Stourbridge with a two-goal cushion inside the opening 27 minutes, before Telford's Remi Walker halved the deficit just after the break.

A late Stourbridge blitz inflicted further damage as Mino Pais scored either side of Toumani Sidibe's brace.

The Glassboys sit top, albeit after just two games, after registering back-to-back wins to the start the campaign.

Hednesford Town also continued their 100% start with a 2-0 victory on the road against Nantwich Town in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

