Telford v Stourbridge - Match preview

The Bucks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Biggleswade Town on Saturday afternoon, a game that they largely dominated but spurned several good scoring opportunities. And after two thrilling meetings last season, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin is wary of the threat posed by the Glassboys.

“Both games last season were very tight affairs,” he explained. “I think in the first meeting last year we were still finding our feet, and we evolved and changed a lot by the time the second game came around.”

Wilkin added: “Both were really close encounters, and we took a lot of learning from both games.

“They’ve shuffled the pack and have signed a few players, and they’re clearly a big club at this level.