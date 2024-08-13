Goals will help AFC Telford United new boy Dior Angus

The 30-year-old striker arrived at the Seah Stadium in June having left National League play-off semi-finalists Altrincham, looking to fill the hole left by last season’s top scorer Montel Gibson’s exit.

“Getting a goal will certainly help Dior, as will understanding how to make the best use of himself in our side,” Wilkin said. “We want him to be the nuisance that we know he can be, and in games like this I do think that’s something he could have been better at.”

He added: “It’s important that when the ball goes in and around you that you hold it up, or at least make life more difficult for the opposition centre halves.

“I think Dior understands that. He has the experience and the knowhow, and I’m sure he knows how to go about improving those things.”