Spurned chances costly for AFC Telford United in season opener

Kevin Wilkin’s side were generally superior in many aspects of this match but failed to land the big blow that would have secured an opening-day victory against the newly-promoted Waders.

The Bucks led through Matty Stenson’s conversion from the penalty spot, but Cyrus Badaie found the narrowest of gaps to level the scores in the 64th minute, and despite regaining some momentum, the Bucks fell short.

Viewing this result as unsatisfactory might seem harsh to some; however, expectation levels around the club have been raised by what Wilkin achieved in his first full term at the helm in 2023/24, finishing second and losing out in the play-off final.

There should be no mistake made about what Wilkin thought, and the manager’s immediate reaction was one of these being two points lost more than one gained.

Wilkin pointed to the influential Kyle Storer’s absence due to suspension as a factor in his side’s periodic disorganization. Injury denied Wilkin the option of the metronomic play of left wing-back Nathan Fox, so the Bucks were arguably a little below full strength; however, they still possessed sufficient quality to have shrugged off their absence.

They began this game in a 4-3-3 formation, with midfielder Jordan Piggott filling in for Fox. Byron Moore played in the position Storer often occupies, something akin to being an American football quarterback charged with directing the play. Moore is a more slight figure and generally less vocal, albeit he was a physical match for Biggleswade’s Marcus Goldbourne and Theo Ofori.

Rhys Hilton was preferred to Ellis Brown on the Bucks’ right wing, with Hilton and Ricardo Dinanga on the opposite flank given the task of providing the supply lines for central striker Stenson.

Wilkin’s side started well on a pitch that was rather hard and bumpy, hidden beneath a greater length of grass than the Bucks enjoy at home. The manager felt they adapted quickly and Stenson warmed the gloves of home keeper Jack Berman in the first forty seconds, looking to beat him at his near post.

Jimmy Armson released Hilton, but his cross was too deep for Dinanga to reach; however, Dinanga was soon to set up Remi Walker for a shot from twenty yards that was lifted over the crossbar by a defender’s intervention, skimming his head and gaining enough height not to test Berman.

The hosts responded, and Goldbourne advanced down the middle to feed overlapping fullback Luke Pyman, who brought a cross that Orrin Pendley, wearing the captain’s armband, had to turn away from his near post for a corner.

Goldbourne remained central to the Waders’ ambitions and he curled a shot wide to Brandon Hall’s left when the Bucks failed to clear a corner effectively, but neither keeper was especially overworked. Rather than defences being on top, the feeling was one of attacking units not really clicking into gear.

The Bucks had their best opportunity after 20 minutes when Hilton’s trickery took him past his fullback and into the penalty area; the target looked to be opening up for Hilton, but his attempt to cut his shot back to the near bottom corner and wrongfoot Berman was dragged a couple of feet wide.

Bucks first-half pressure paid off when the Waders found themselves in too deep, and a foul on Piggott earned the breakthrough. Dinanga once again fed the galloping Piggott on the left and a clumsy challenge sent him sprawling. There was no debate about the penalty awarded, and Stenson converted, winning the test of nerve and technique by beating Berman low to his right as the keeper headed in the opposite direction.

There was still time for the Bucks to go close to doubling the advantage, not once, but twice. Pendley’s glancing contact of a corner from Walker went narrowly wide at the foot of Berman’s left post, and Hilton’s shot, cutting onto his left foot along the edge of the box, struck teammate Armson in his midriff when it appeared goal-bound.

The Bucks began the second half with the same momentum and Walker was sent haring into the inside-left channel, although his shot towards Berman lacked power and was too close to the keeper.

Another Bucks goal ought to have placed them in the driving seat, but it wouldn’t come, and as their energy and concentration levels dipped, the hosts staged a revival.

Ofori burrowed his way along the edge of the box from the left wing but couldn’t get a shot off, and then Hall did have to make a save; it was an instinctive one, at fairly close range, as an unidentified Wader took aim through a crowd of players and found the Bucks keeper in his effort’s path.

The momentum shift was aided by Waders manager Jimmy Martin withdrawing Omilabu for the speedy and direct Eddie Panter, and he was to create their equaliser on 64 minutes.

Using his pace, he got to the dead-ball line on the right, and his low cross to the near post was met by Babaie, who got in front of defender Myles to squeeze his redirection high into a narrow gap to Hall’s left.

The Waders appeared almost as shocked to have scored as the Bucks were that they’d conceded, but the adrenaline boost it gave the hosts put them in the ascendancy.

Pendley was booked for a foul on Panter, although Ofori wasted the free-kick from the ‘D’ of the penalty area, lashing it high over Hall’s crossbar after Goldbourne faked having made a mess of the set-piece.

The Bucks regained some composure and tried to find a reply in the fifteen to twenty minutes that remained. Ellis Brown replaced the tiring Hilton and Dinanga fired a 25-yarder towards Berman, the keeper turning the ball over his crossbar.

Stenson could only direct a header into Berman’s waiting hands, his effort looping upwards and losing momentum en route, whilst Dinanga had another effort blocked. The intention was there, but the Bucks lacked real purpose, and the hopeful nature of their attempts to wrest the extra two points away from the hosts were symbolised by centre-half Sam Whittall being stationed in the penalty area, the Bucks hunting for scraps.

The Bucks didn’t play badly, and they certainly never appeared to be in much danger of losing; however, despite being the more dominant side, their inability to finish off the Waders was the biggest frustration.

Biggleswade Town: Berman, Pyman, Wilson, Doherty, Briggs, Steele, Ofori (Ibrahim 88), Staszewski, Babaie, Goldbourne, Omilabu (Panter 59) Subs not used: Sade, Forster, Oppong.

AFC Telford United: Hall, Myles, Piggott, Moore (Burroughs 80), Pendley, Whittall, Walker, Armson, Stenson, Dinanga, Hilton (Brown 70). Subs not used: Angus.

Attendance: Not given