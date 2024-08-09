George Burroughs back on board with Telford

The 21-year-old defender has agreed terms with the club after figuring in their final pre-season friendly against Tamworth.

Burroughs is known to Bucks fans having had a loan spell with the club during the 2022/23 season when he was at Coventry City.

His stint spanned the management reigns of current boss Kevin Wilkin and his predecessor Paul Carden, but it was cut short when City recalled him to loan him out higher up the football pyramid.