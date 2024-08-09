Shropshire Star
George Burroughs back on board with Telford

AFC Telford United have completed an eve-of-season swoop for George Burroughs.

By Dan Stacey
George Burroughs getting down the edge of Bostons box before he whips in a cross (Kieran Griffin)

The 21-year-old defender has agreed terms with the club after figuring in their final pre-season friendly against Tamworth.

Burroughs is known to Bucks fans having had a loan spell with the club during the 2022/23 season when he was at Coventry City.

His stint spanned the management reigns of current boss Kevin Wilkin and his predecessor Paul Carden, but it was cut short when City recalled him to loan him out higher up the football pyramid.

