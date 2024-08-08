Kevin Wikin targets more Telford signings

The Bucks have 16 recognised first-team players secured for the 2024/25 season, as well as youngsters Harvey Solley and George Scott who will train with the first team throughout the season.

And with a series of injury worries already flashing up in pre-season, Wilkin is focused on protecting his squad ahead of the season opener later this month.

“We’ve had some varied challenges throughout the course of pre-season,” he conceded. “There are some players that may well become available soon, and should they come available I’ll obviously be looking to bring them into the group,” said Wilkin.

Wilkin added: “Clearly I’m a little bit disappointed that Steff (Jones) is out of the side, I would have liked to see him in pre-season, and he’s paid a lot of money to hopefully get himself right and injury free.

“Aside from that my aim is just to arrive at Biggleswade on the 10th of August with everyone available, and I do think we need some more additions to the squad.”

The Bucks had a 15-man squad for their clash with Shrewsbury Town, including two unsigned trialists, and the Bucks boss is aware of the need for further reinforcements.

“Byron (Moore) and Brandon (Hall) were away on business and there were injuries to Steff and Nathan (Fox), so when I was looking at the squad for the game it did feel a bit threadbare,” Wilkin said. “We’re relying on young players now, and I just want to go into battle with as many of our hardened campaigners as possible now.”

He continued: “It would be nice to try and find a few more additions to our group, just to give us that depth that we are missing at the moment.

“I’d clearly like some more players through the door, we’ll just have to wait and see how things go.”

n The Bucks are holding a fans' forum tonight (8pm) in Win’s Bar at the SEAH Stadium.