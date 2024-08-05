Former AFC Telford United loanee back in on trial

Burroughs, currently a free agent, spent time with the Bucks in the autumn of 2022.

His loan spell from the Sky Blues spanned the management reigns of current boss Kevin Wilkin and his predecessor Paul Carden, but it was cut short when City recalled Burroughs to loan him out higher up the football pyramid.

The young Scot will reach his 22nd birthday in September, and his youth and versatility would tick several boxes for Wilkin. However, the manager admitted that bringing Burroughs aboard would likely require some negotiation with his board of directors.

Burroughs, who scored once in 10 games for the Bucks on loan, featured in Saturday’s entertaining 3-2 home friendly defeat to Tamworth.