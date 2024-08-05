AFC Telford United can take heart from a spirited showing

The Bucks led twice against visiting Tamworth, whose back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons have propelled them into the National League, two tiers above their hosts.

On that basis, Kevin Wilkin and his team ought to be reasonably content with their performance despite eventually going down 3-2.

The Bucks played more attractive football against their physically imposing opponents but could only do so sporadically. Nevertheless, they demonstrated their threat in those spells, scoring the more easy-on-the-eye goals.

That said, no additional points are awarded for style. Tamworth’s effectiveness is one of their biggest strengths, and this game will have provided the Bucks with a valuable reminder that you have to be able to prevail against many different styles to achieve your goals.

With the Bucks’ Southern League season kicking off at Biggleswade on Saturday, manager Wilkin named a starting XI that you’d imagine will be close to the team he’ll select.

Left wing-back Nathan Fox was absent, although his injury problems aren’t significant, and he should return soon. Jordan Piggott deputised for Fox at left-back, although he is naturally right-footed, and the right-back spot went to a trialist, albeit a familiar one – George Burroughs, currently a free agent, who spent time with the Bucks in the autumn of 2022.

It was Bucks who struck first when they took the lead in the 20th minute . A cross from the left-hand side was headed back across the edge of the six-yard box by Ellis Brown, and Jimmy Armson controlled the ball, executed a turn to his left and then curled a composed left-foot finish past Jaz Singh.

Armson, a summer arrival from Wilkin’s former club Brackley Town, continued to prompt his side and looked to link up with Brown regularly, but the Bucks’ lead was to last just eleven minutes.

Andy Peaks’ Tamworth side is strong on set-pieces, as expected, and the Bucks won’t be the only team to be fleeced by the Lambs from such situations.

From a long Tom Tonks throw from the left touchline, the Bucks failed to deal with the situation that developed in their penalty area, and Willetts reacted by thumping a close-range finish high into the net past Brandon Hall.

In the 63rd minute, the Bucks regained the lead, and a bolt from the blue put them there. An error from Jamie Willetts gave Matty Stenson possession and the opportunity to advance, but there was still some 25-30 yards between Stenson and the goal when he let fly, right-footed. The ball rocketed to Singh’s right, beating his despairing dive and striking the inside of the post before rebounding into the net.

Once again, the lead wasn’t to last. Beck-Ray Enoru initiated contact from Burroughs and went down to earn a penalty, which Nathan Tshikuna dispatched.

As Bucks pushed forward late on, they were caught as the visitors broke and Enoru’s slide-rule pass was turned in by substitute Okafor.

Bucks: Hall, Piggott, Burroughs, Moore, Pendley (Myles 45), Whittall (Storer 67), Walker, Armson, Stenson (Angus 76), Dinanga (Solley 86), Brown (Hilton 56). Subs not used: Elsdon.