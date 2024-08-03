Kevin Wilkin pleased with AFC Telford United fitness levels

The Bucks struggled early on against their League One neighbours, but despite having just four substitutes available ended the game strongly and earned a deserved equaliser.

Despite training just twice a week Telford pride themselves on their professionalism, and Wilkin explained why he places so much importance on his players showing discipline away from football.

“We do work extremely hard (on fitness), every player at the club does,” the Bucks boss said. “You can’t just be a Tuesday and Thursday night player; you have to go and add something to your game throughout the rest of the week.”

Wilkin added: “It is important that you’re disciplining yourself throughout the week and living right, because as this (Shrewsbury game)showed when you do so you can be very effective.

“When the impetus started to shift in our favour we started to pass the ball better, we found that aggression and started to force the pressure on Shrewsbury.

“We had to wait for our sustained period of pressure to come, but when it did come I’m delighted that we made the most of it and got back into the game.”