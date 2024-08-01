Remi shines and business is unfinished: Telford talking points

Game of two halves

It was a real Jekyll and Hyde performance from the Bucks on Tuesday evening. They were made to suffer considerably in the first half by the visitors, who should have taken a more commanding lead into the break than they did. After the interval though Telford came out swinging, and had several chances to equalise before they eventually did in the 93rd minute. If they can reach those levels against sides in the same division they will win a lot of games.

Coming on strong

Considering the difference in facilities, finances and amount of time on the training pitch between the two sides, Telford can be very proud of the fitness levels they showed on Tuesday evening. With just four substitutions available, to outrun a professional outfit, who had and made more substitutions than them, is testament to the hard work done by fitness coach Rhys Morris and the rest of the backroom staff.

Remarkable Remi

Tuesday evening’s performance proved, if any further proof was needed, that retaining Remi Walker is the most important bit of business Telford will make this summer. Last season’s young player of the season has had a quiet start to pre-season by his standards, and did struggle initially against a high-quality Salop midfield. However, as the game entered its final stages the former Birmingham youngster began to shine, and crowned off a superb last 20 minutes with a delightful finish past Toby Savin to square the game up.

Angus’ anguish

Montel Gibson’s exit left Telford with a big hole up top, and 18 goals to replace. Former Altrincham poacher Dior Angus was brought in to fill the Hereford-bound forward’s boots, but is still waiting for his first goal in black and white, and struggled to make a meaningful contribution in a thankless 60-minute spell on Tuesday night. With just one friendly left to play it remains to be seen whether Angus has done enough to earn the number nine shirt for the season opener at Biggleswade.

Unfinished business

While it was a spirited display from Telford’s 15-man squad on Tuesday night, it is fair to assume that they cannot rely on such a small number of players for 40-plus games next season. Kevin Wilkin admitted post match that he is still waiting on key targets to become available, and is hoping to add at least two more players to his squad in the near future. Watch this space!