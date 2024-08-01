Craig Shakespeare dies aged 60

Shakespeare held numerous roles during his coaching career, most notably as assistant to Claudio Ranieri when Leicetser City won a surprise Premier League title in 2016.

He got the main job himself after Ranieri was sacked in 2017 but lasted less than a season before he too was axed.

Shakespeare was also a player for Walsall, for whom he made more than 350 appearances, Sheffield Wednesday, Albion and Grimsby.

He ended his playing days with brief spells at AFC Telford United and Hednesford Town before rejoining the Baggies first as a football in the community officer and then academy coach following his retirement.

His other coaching roles included Hull, Watford, Villa, Norwich and Everton. He was also assistant to Sam Allardyce during his one-game tenure as England boss.

Shakespeare was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Shakespeare, ‘Shakey’,” said his family in a statement released by the League Managers’ Association.”Craig passed away peacefully this morning at home surrounded by his family.

“Whilst the family are immensely proud of his footballing achievements as both a player and a coach, to us, his family, he will always primarily be a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

“The loss is devastating to us all and we would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly difficult time as we try to come to terms with, and mourn, the loss of a very special person.

“The family would like to thank and acknowledge the many prayers and good wishes sent during the past few difficult months, many of which we were unable to respond to but all meant a lot to Craig and the family.”

LMA chairman Martin O’Neill paid tribute to Shakespeare’s achievements.

“Craig’s impact on the people he worked with was often spoken about by players, coaches and managers in the game,” he said.

“Not only because his knowledge of football and coaching was so strong, but also because his personality and warmth made people feel important and that Craig truly cared about their development and success.

“The role he played in the success of his teams should be celebrated, especially at Leicester City, who rightfully see Craig as a club stalwart who played a significant part of that unbelievable Premier League winning season and many other wonderful times throughout his three spells at the club.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Craig’s family and loved ones at this awfully sad time.”