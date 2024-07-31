Kevin Wilkin pleased with Telford performance in Shrewsbury draw

Town, who play their football four divisions above Telford, dominated the early stages of the game and took a deserved 1-0 lead into half time thanks to Luca Hoole’s first goal in Blue and Yellow.

The Bucks battled back after the break though, and Wilkin was delighted with the effort he saw from his side in the build up to Remi Walker’s 93rd minute equaliser.

“Firstly I’d like to say that we’re grateful to Paul (Hurst) for being kind enough to bring a side to play us tonight,” he said. “We were stretched on numerous occasions there so keeping the score to 1-0 at half time, and then going into the latter stages of the second half gave us something to cling onto.”

Wilkin explained: “That’s the most pleasing thing for me, the lads kept going and they earned themselves something from the game with their efforts.

“They found pockets and areas, especially in the first half, that showed the sharpness and quality that we aren’t likely to face every week.”

The difference in quality was apparent in the first half as Shrewsbury threw wave after wave of attacking opportunities at the hosts.

And the Bucks boss was very pleased to see his side rise to the challenge against professional opposition.

“It’s what our players aspire to be and the levels that Shrewsbury worked to gives us something to aim at,” Wilkin said. “There were a few moments that we definitely should have done better with, but equally we know they’re a very good side who will ask questions of you and we need that in pre-season, and overall I think we did very well.”