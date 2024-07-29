Dinanga is back with a real bang for the Bucks

Dinanga, who only arrived back at the club on Wednesday, scored twice in the opening half and wrapped up his treble with an injury-time penalty, writes Rich Worton.

Hosts Shifnal had their moments and pulled level as half-time approached, only for Dinanga to promptly reply. They had hit the post within the first five minutes, Joe Cuff’s lofted effort from the left of the penalty area dropping over Brandon Hall but rebounding to safety off the inside of the upright.

The Bucks responded and almost immediately took the lead. Boss Kevin Wilkin selected one trialist for this fixture, and it was his left-footed cross from the right that unlocked the Town defence.

Shifnal keeper George Scott, a Bucks player who is playing for Town on a dual registration, was left exposed by the quality of the delivery; Dior Angus rose but couldn’t make contact but Dinanga, lurking behind Angus, powered a close-range header beyond Scott.

Dinanga was causing problems to Town’s defence, and Scott had to be sharp to stop his low and firm cross-shot at his near post.

Just before the half-hour mark, the hosts levelled as Bucks paid the price for switching off at the back. A delivery from their right into an inviting area was guided over Hall by recent signing Goodluck Eke.

Angus then had two chances in quick succession, but failed to convert either.

But Bucks were back in front in the 44th minute. They unpicked the Town defence and Dinanga finished low and decisively under the onrushing Scott.

The visitors kept the same 11 for the start of the second period and stretched to a two-goal lead within six minutes when the unnamed trialist fired into the top corner from 25 yards.

Matty Stenson bundled home a corner off his thigh, but the ‘goal’ was chalked off for a foul on Scott. He then headed over from another corner.

With former Buck Kyle Bennett prompting and cajoling, Shifnal kept going and had a couple of late opportunities, but rather than strikes at goal, both were more optimistic through balls that Hall and his defence mopped up.

The Bucks got a fourth goal in added time when Dinanga earned and then converted a penalty.