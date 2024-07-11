Telford take the wraps off their new kit

The shirt is predominantly white but has black sleeves and is made by Nike.

The Bucks’s front-of-shirt sponsor will once more be IT company Capgemini, and their light blue logo is on the front of the shirt.

Moving away from their traditional all-white strip, the Bucks will play in black shorts and socks this season.

The kit is modelled by Orrin Pendley (pictured above) who agreed to stay with manager Kevin Wilkin and his men for another year at the start of June.

Pendley made an impressive catalogue of 40 league appearances last season, which he helped lead the Bucks’ mean defence to a clean sheet record of 17.

The 28-year-old will be part of Wilkin’s team, who are set to have another crack at the Southern Central Premier after narrowly missing out in the play-off final last time out.

Wilkin’s men begin their first of five pre-season friendlies against Darlaston Town next week.