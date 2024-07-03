Kevin Wilkin working hard for Telford
AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin has revealed that he hopes he will have two more additions to his squad by the end of the week.
The Bucks have 13 first-team players signed up ahead of the 2024/25 Southern Central Premier season, with experienced midfielder Byron Moore the latest to commit his future to the club.
And after the squad reported for their first training session back on Tuesday evening, Wilkin is hopeful that further strengthening will take place shortly.