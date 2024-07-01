AFC Telford United to get Moore games from returning Byron

The Bucks announced the 35-year-old had agreed terms for another season in Shropshire over the weekend, becoming another member of last season’s successful side to rejoin.

And Wilkin said: “I’m delighted to have Byron return. He is probably one of the quieter members of the group, but he gets a lot of respect from the lads, and we missed his experience when he missed games with injury last season.

“He lives the right way when he’s away from the football club and knows his body and how to manage the load on it, which is important, and he’s someone the lads, especially the younger lads, can learn from.”

“Byron looks after the ball well, and if you’re going to be successful and win matches, the more players who can do that, the better.

“He knows when to play and in which areas, and players like Remi Walker can only benefit from playing with him.”

Moore becomes the 13th player to agree terms with manager Wilkin, while Dior Angus and Rhys Hilton have also moved to the New Bucks Head.

He is the club’s second longest-serving player, after Jordan Piggott, and is in line to make his 100th appearance this season.

Since signing for the club in February 2022, Moore has represented the Bucks across three seasons.