Steffan Jones makes AFC Telford United return

The 18-year-old was one of Kevin Wilkin’s first signings last summer and gained valuable experience playing for the Bucks – even though the young defender found first-team minutes hard to come by.

But Wilkin says that could be a different story this time around.

He said: “We obviously have high hopes that Steff can step up this year. He’s had a year to understand how we work and the intensity that we need to work to, and hopefully, he’s in a good place after a summer break to come back and forge a position in the team. For somebody so young, the level of application he showed in difficult situations speaks volumes for him. It’s no easy thing to be out of the side or the squad, and Steff sometimes found himself out of the sixteen, but his focus didn’t waver; he continued to work hard with Rhys (Morris, the Bucks’ strength and conditioning coach), worked hard in training and put the mileage in after games when he hadn’t got to start or whatever it might have been.

“Although he hasn’t played quite so much, I’m hoping he has learned the levels that we need to be at on a regular basis, and I’m really looking forward to working with him again and hopefully progressing his game and career.”