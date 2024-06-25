AFC Telford United fans behind Kevin Wilkin and the board

A Shropshire Star fans’ survey also revealed that 86 per cent of voters expect promotion from the Southern League Premier Central – step three of non-league – next season.

Sixty-one per cent of supporters expected promotion last season, with a further 29 per cent stating a minimum expectation of the play-offs, which is where Wilkin’s men fell at the final hurdle in defeat to Leamington.

But the Bucks faithful remain in overwhelming support of first-team boss Wilkin and the board of directors at the SEAH Stadium.

A huge 95 per cent of voters agreed that they are happy with the job of manager Wilkin after his side finished second in their debut season following National League North relegation, also the boss’ first full campaign in charge.

Seventy-eight per cent of fans felt the club’s board did a good job in the 2023/24 campaign, with 83 per cent voting they have confidence the board can deliver success.

It was a year of change at boardroom level for the Bucks as Andy Pryce stepped down from chairman and director after more than seven years in roles at the head of the club. The board’s make-up now consists of Ian Dosser, in a role of chair for the second time, Andy’s brother Steve Pryce and finance director Jo Warrilow.

Further change at Telford last season saw United States investment group Highclear Investments Ltd take on 21 per cent of the club’s share capital. The Pryce family remain majority shareholders with 51 per cent.

Highclear are a US consortium led by Shropshire-born film producer Chris Ball and 87 per cent of supporters voted they are excited for the future with the firm.

Eighty per cent of fans believed the club will return to National North in one-to-two years following its 2023 relegation while 54 per cent argue that Telford belong in the National League, non-league’s premier tier.

On the pitch, defender Orrin Pendley was voted as player of the season with the most votes (41 per cent), attack-minded midfielder Remi Walker followed with 32 per cent. Both have recommitted by agreeing fresh terms for the new campaign.

Most voters (75 per cent) feel attack is the area that requires investment but fans feel just three or four new signings are required this summer.

A trip to the Bucks Head was voted value for money (89 per cent) with 52 per cent voting the match day experience ‘good’, 22 per cent said ‘adequate’ and 20 per cent ‘excellent’.

A decision was split on whether Telford could become a Football League club within 20 years, with 56 per cent of voters deciding no.