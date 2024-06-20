Latest AFC Telford United departure as league rivals snap up frontman

The Gibraltar international frontman, 35, spent most of last season with the Bucks having checked in from Matlock Town in October.

The well-travelled Styche was part of Kevin Wilkin's forward line as Telford reached the Southern Premier Central play-off final before defeat to Leamington, in which Styche was an unused substitute.

But despite talks with the Bucks, he has opted to move on having agreed terms with fellow league outfit Stratford, who finished outside the play-offs on goal difference last term.

Boss Wilkin, who on Wednesday added the eye-catching forward recruit of Dior Angus to his attacking armoury, said he would have kept Styche as part of his squad but expected the striker's departure in search for more regular football.

“Reece is at a stage of his career where he wants and perhaps needs regular minutes, but he also understands my perspective," Wilkin said. "Reece would be someone I’d have been happy to have on board but it’s got to be on the right terms for both parties.”

“We spoke again earlier this week and Reece confirmed he wished to sign elsewhere, which to be fair I’d anticipated.

“He had a real impact when he arrived last season and scored some important goals for us, so we wish him well for his next move.”

Fellow striker Matty Stenson is another member of last season's squad to agree a new deal next season.