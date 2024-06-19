AFC Telford United snap up National League striker

The 30-year-old spent last season at Altrincham in the National League – scoring four goals in 35 league appearances – but has dropped two divisions to move to Shropshire.

And Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin, who played with Dior’s dad Terry at Northampton in the 1990s, was delighted to sign someone he has long admired.

“Dior is one I’ve tried a few times to get in the past, but for whatever reason, he’s just been slightly out of reach, probably due to his career trajectory,” said Wilkin. “He’s done well at clubs, winning the National League at Barrow, and he’s a nice, polite, kind of down-to-earth guy; I’m delighted to be working with him.”

Asked about Angus’s attributes, Wilkin added: “He wants to run in the channels, and he’s a strong, quick lad with a good eye for goal.”

Eleven players have now committed to the Bucks for next season – nine re-signed, and two new faces in strikers Angus and Rhys Hilton ­– with further deals ‘close to completion’.

Coventry-born Angus has spent most of his career in the Midlands – at Solihull Moors, Kidderminster Harriers and Port Vale, among others – but was also in the EFL as recently as 2022 with Harrogate Town, before moving to Altrincham in the summer on 2023.

He is a National League title winner with Barrow – partnering former TNS striker Scott Quigley during the curtailed 2019/20 campaign as they claimed non-league’s top prize on points per game.

And Angus, who also counts Wrexham among his former clubs, is hoping to lift more silverware this season.

He said: “I kept an eye on things (at Telford) last season because I know Noony (assistant manager Mark Noon), and I have friends playing at the level, so I was aware that you guys just missed out to Leamington.

“Going so close after a sort of shaky start probably set you back a little, and the club missed out on the automatic slots, so hopefully we can improve on that this season.”