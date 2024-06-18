AFC Telford United blow as goal ace leaves

The 26-year-old front man was one of the few players to remain at the Bucks after relegation from National League North in 2023, and went on to score 16 times last season.

But he has now accepted an offer to return to that level of the pyramid with Hereford, who just missed out on the play-offs last season.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin said: “Montel has had an offer he wishes to explore, which is under- standable.

“I don’t feel any bridges have been burnt, which leaves the door open for us to work together in the future, and he leaves with my thanks for his contribution during my time at the club.”

Gibson helped Telford reach the Southern Central Premier play-off final, but they ultimately came up short as they lost 1-0 to Leamington.

It has hoped he would join nine of last season’s squad in re-signing, while Wilkin confirmed talks were advanced with others. Those re-signed includes striker Matty Stenson, while forward Rhys Hilton has joined the club from Stamford AFC.

Speaking about the capture of Gibson, Hereford manager Paul Caddis added: “Montel is a player that every non-league club is aware of and likely had on their list.

“He’s a real sought-after striker and we are pleased Montel decided to join us.

“A real nuisance in attack, but with a work ethic and quality to match, I know for a fact he’s a player this club will love and you supporters will enjoy watching.

“An all-or-nothing character, but with the quality to go with it is exactly what Montel will offer us. I am very excited to work with Montel and he comes into a real strong connected group of players.”