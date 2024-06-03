AFC Telford United multi-award winner signs on for new season

The dominant central defender, 28, was a key regular in Kevin Wilkin’s side that reached the play-off final in the Southern Central Premier in Pendley’s debut campaign for the club.

Pendley, who arrived last summer from Hereford, alerted several rivals with his impressive catalogue of 40 league appearances, in which he helped lead the Bucks’ mean defence to a clean sheet record of 17.

He also proved a real handful in the opposition box with six goals and it was no surprise to see the stopper land the players’, manager’s and supporters’ gongs.

“I think you look at the character he’s shown through last season and how he developed in his game,” Wilkin said. “He keeps making progress and won the awards last season and deservedly so.

“Naturally we’re delighted to get him back on board and hopefully he’ll play at the same level he played for most of last season.

“Orrin’s still improving, understands his game, he looks after himself really well and continues to push himself and we need people like that.”

Pendley, now one of seven retained from last season, admitted defeat to Leamington in the play-off final last month stung but the pain will be “fuel” to go better next term. He said: “We were just so close to it, I’ll be using that as fuel and I think some other boys will be, too.

“It was an easy decision. It’s a well-run club, I get on with everybody and the thing I like most is the environment of the place, so it wasn’t that hard for me to decide.”