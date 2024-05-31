AFC Telford United in safe hands as Brandon Hall extends his stay

Hall signed for the Bucks just over a year ago and had a brilliant first season in Shropshire, keeping 17 clean-sheets in the league and play-offs.

The keeper, who came through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic, has now committed his future to Bucks by agreeing a deal for 2024/25 as Wilkin continues to build his squad for the Southern League Central Premier campaign.

“Brandon’s an excellent goalkeeper,” the Bucks manager said about his latest addition. “He has played, and still wouldn’t be out of place, at a higher level.

“He had a really consistent season. Brandon often didn’t have much to do in games but when we needed him, he kept his concentration levels high and made the important saves.

“Games can be won and lost in those moments and I’ve no doubt we ended up with more points on the board thanks to Brandon, so I’m glad to have retained him.”

Hall joins Nathan Fox, Matty Stenson, Jordan Piggott, Sam Whittall and Ellis Myles to agree new terms in Shropshire ahead of the season.

Telford also announced a pre-season friendly as they will take on Shifnal Town on Saturday, July 27 away from the New Bucks Head.