AFC Telford United yet to strike a deal with front-runner Reece Styche

The former-Gibraltar international did not play in either play-off game, despite finishing the regular season with three goals in Telford’s last two games, and The Bucks needing a goal as they trailed late on in the final.

The experienced striker had agreed to sign for Coalville Town prior to their resignation from the Southern Central Premier League, and as a result is set to re-enter discussions with the club regarding his future.

“Like a lot of players he’ll be frustrated at the minutes he’s had throughout the season, but ultimately I can only pick 11 players,” said Wilkin. “Reece went through periods where he scored goals, and equally went through periods where he didn’t score goals. There just wasn’t really that consistency with him from start to finish.

“He’s a very capable player, but he’s not getting any younger and we’ll have to see if his position and our position can come together.”

A frustrated Styche was seen leaving New Bucks Head within minutes of the full-time whistle against Leamington.

And the Bucks boss did concede that, if he had his time again, he would have introduced the striker in the final as his side pushed for the all-important equaliser.

“Reece will be as frustrated as several others who didn’t get on the field that day, and hindsight is a wonderful thing,” he said.

“I’ve looked at it and if there’s an area that I could have done better, I probably should have given Reece some minutes on the field. That’s me reflecting on my own performance that day, I’ll hold my hands up and admit he probably should have got some game time that day.

“It’s a fine line, though, when the opposition scores with 18 minutes to play there’s not a great deal of time to salvage things.

“You can pick it apart for as long as possible, but equally Montel had our best chance after their goal with that header which he’d probably expect himself to score from.

“It’s anybody’s guess whether Reece would have done better or not, but I’ll hold my hands up and admit he should have got on the field.”