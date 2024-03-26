Kevin Wilkin: Telford suffered because of ‘bounce’

The clash with the Bucks was former player Brett Donnelly’s first game in charge as the two teams cancelled each other out at Top Field.

And Wilkin believes the appointment of a new manager gave the hosts a boost going into the game.

“I think the new manager coming in for them has obviously given them a lift,” Wilkin said about the 1-1 draw.

“And the strike that they took the lead from is a terrific strike; it was probably the only shot that they had on target all game, but credit to them. Hitchin made life difficult for us. They’re scrapping and battling and had a good crowd with them. They haven’t made it easy for us at all.”