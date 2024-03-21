Kevin Wilkin wants AFC Telford United to seal play-off deal quickly
AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin has challenged his side to secure a play-off spot at the earliest possible opportunity, writes Dan Stacey.
The Bucks currently sit third in the league, seven points clear of Stratford in sixth with seven games remaining.
However, when asked whether arriving in a play-off campaign with momentum is a necessity, the experienced manager explained it is not the be all and end all.
“I’ve been on both sides of the coin,” Wilkin admitted. “I’ve gone into some play-off campaigns in terrific form, and equally I’ve been in the fortunate enough position where I could rest players so there hasn’t been that momentum.”
The Bucks boss then asserted: “Our first thought is trying to consolidate and finish as high up the table as we can.
“As I’ve said before I think Needham Market will be really hard to catch now, so we just want to try and gain as much momentum as we can.”
The play-off structure in the Southern Central Premier sees the two best-placed sides receive home advantage in their semi-finals, with the team who finish second also having the chance to host the final should they reach it.
Wilkin said: “We want to try and play at home if at all possible and finishing in second or third allows you that. Equally if you finish second and get through the semi-final leg, being at home again is obviously a major plus.
“We’re taking stock of it throughout the season, which players are fit, and which may need a rest, but first and foremost we want to know we’ve secured a position in there.
“If we can get there the sooner the better and have a spot secured we can look towards managing the fitness of the players.”