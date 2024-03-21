Kevin Wilkin wants AFC Telford United to seal play-off deal quickly

The Bucks currently sit third in the league, seven points clear of Stratford in sixth with seven games remaining.

However, when asked whether arriving in a play-off campaign with momentum is a necessity, the experienced manager explained it is not the be all and end all.

“I’ve been on both sides of the coin,” Wilkin admitted. “I’ve gone into some play-off campaigns in terrific form, and equally I’ve been in the fortunate enough position where I could rest players so there hasn’t been that momentum.”

The Bucks boss then asserted: “Our first thought is trying to consolidate and finish as high up the table as we can.

“As I’ve said before I think Needham Market will be really hard to catch now, so we just want to try and gain as much momentum as we can.”

The play-off structure in the Southern Central Premier sees the two best-placed sides receive home advantage in their semi-finals, with the team who finish second also having the chance to host the final should they reach it.

Wilkin said: “We want to try and play at home if at all possible and finishing in second or third allows you that. Equally if you finish second and get through the semi-final leg, being at home again is obviously a major plus.

“We’re taking stock of it throughout the season, which players are fit, and which may need a rest, but first and foremost we want to know we’ve secured a position in there.

“If we can get there the sooner the better and have a spot secured we can look towards managing the fitness of the players.”