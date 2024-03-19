Telford community spirit not lost on Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks’ most recent win came at home to Stamford, in front of another four-figure crowd on the club’s ‘Community Day.’

Youngsters were granted free access to New Bucks Head to watch the Southern Central Premier clash, and the Telford boss is hoping they will stick around for years to come.

“You could tell that we did have a strong crowd and the lads obviously like performing in front of as many people as possible,” Wilkin said. “Winning games is obviously the most important thing, but engaging with supporters, young or old, is what we’ve identified and tried to improve on, certainly from last year.

“Hopefully it’s enjoyable for people to come and watch us, and to see players who really care passionately about the club and are playing well.”

He added: “The lads have gone out of their way to acknowledge the fantastic following that we’ve got.

“It’s important to get together with the people who spend good money to get into the stadium and share a bit of time with them. It’s a big part of non-league football, and in football as a whole really.”