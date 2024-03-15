Telford's Matty Stenson aims to finish on a high

The striker, who celebrates his 30th birthday today as Telford host Stamford in Southern Central Premier action, had scored 12 league goals for former club Nuneaton Borough in the first half of the 2023/24 season.

Stenson joined the Bucks after the Warwickshire outfit’s demise and has shown glimpses of the prolific forward he can be during an injury-hit start to life back at New Bucks Head.

“For me, personally, I was doing really well at Nuneaton,” Stenson explained. “I was up there in the top scorers charts, and I’d missed six to eight weeks at one stage with concussion. At one stage I was in a really good position with my goals, But now I’ve taken this slight knock on my ankle and with the league taking those goals off me I’ve fallen completely down. I’m still confident and I still feel as though every time I go out onto the pitch I am going to score and have chances.”

“With the added competition of Monts (Montel Gibson) and Stychey (Reece Styche) you’re wanting to score even more.”