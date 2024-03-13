Matty Stenson: It was an easy call to return to Telford

Stenson joined the Bucks in January shortly before Nuneaton withdrew from the Southern Central Premier, returning to New Bucks Head after a spell at the club during the 2019/20 season.

And after performing well during a tough time at the troubled Warwickshire club, Stenson revealed how he leapt at the chance to return to Shropshire.

“As soon as it got announced (that Nuneaton would be forfeiting the season) I received a phone call and the ball started rolling,” he explained. “Kev (Kevin Wilkin) tried to sign me before when he was the manager of Brackley.”

The striker continued: “I had already spoken to him before and was honest with him when we first spoke, so I didn’t burn any bridges with him.

“When he came in for me recently he explained how much he wanted to get me in, the position that Telford were in and where he wants to take them in the future.

“He really sold it to me, but to be honest it didn’t need much selling after my time here before. I enjoyed it quite a lot, so it was easy to get me here.”