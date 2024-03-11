Kevin Wilkin's main takeaway after disappointing Telford defeat

The Bucks failed to clear a corner and the ball fell kindly for Tom Dickens, who put an end to Telford’s four-match winning streak.

That result saw Telford miss the opportunity to climb into third spot, although they sit four points ahead of sixth-place Leamington.

Wilkin said: “There’s a whole lot of teams that can make the play-offs, and there’s a few that that are looking at the bottom end of it, but you can’t afford to take your foot off the gas.

“I don’t think we did take a foot off the gas by any stretch today, but in any game at this level, it’s not easy, and hopefully, that’s a bit of a lesson for us about how sharp you’ve got to be and how ruthless and relentless you have to be as well.”