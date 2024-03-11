Boxer Liam Davies has AFC Telford United in his corner

Davies prepares to take on Erik Robles Ayala, at Birmingham Resorts World Arena on Saturday night, and he goes into the crunch bout with the backing of the Bucks, who are now sponsoring the 27-year-old.

And it completes a sporting journey for the Donnington-born fighter, who once played at the New Bucks Head in a schools final in his younger days.

Bucks operations manager Toby Gray said: “Liam’s story is a testament to the power of community and local talent.

“AFC Telford United is not just a football team; it’s a symbol of our shared identity. As Liam steps into the boxing ring, the support from our town amplifies. We wish him the best on his journey, carrying the spirit of Telford with him.”

Gray added: “Liam’s dedication mirrors the resilience of our community. AFC Telford United is a source of local pride, and Liam exemplifies the spirit that defines us. As he steps into the ring for the world title, the whole club is behind him, proud to witness a local hero represent Telford on the global stage.

“We extend our wholehearted support to Liam as he aims to bring the world title home.”