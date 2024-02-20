Stamford v Telford: Bucks get straight back to work in hunt for play-offs

The sides were due to meet in Lincolnshire in December and January, but both games were postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

With just six points separating the sides, and 12 games left to play, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin is prepared for another tough test in the Southern Central Premier.

“After what they did last season they’ve kept things consistent and will be a tough nut to crack, particularly at home,” Wilkin said. “They’ll be organised and will have a presence.”

He added: “I know their manager reasonably well and he’s been in the game for a good while, he understands what it takes.

“It’s a capable squad with capable players. They’ll have ideas of getting into the play-offs themselves and we can’t take anything for granted that is for sure.”

Saturday’s 3-0 win over fellow play-off hopefuls Stratford Town moved the Bucks into the top five and victory this evening will bump them one place higher into fourth.

On paper Telford have a favourable run-in, with seven of their remaining 12 games against sides in the bottom half, but Wilkin insisted his side cannot take anyone lightly.

“Going into every single game with the right focus and attitude will be crucial,” he said. “We’re aware of what we need to do in the games we have left, and just like on Saturday winning against the teams around you is what we want to do.

“It’s also what Stamford will try to do, it’s what Stratford tried to do. It’s a big game but they’re all big games at the top.

The win at Stratford will go down as one of the strongest Telford performances of the season and could prove to be a crucial three points come the end of the season.

Key to the win was the fitness levels of the Telford players, playing more than 100 minutes of football, 90 of which while holding a one-goal lead.

With a quick turnaround to this evening’s game all eyes will be on whether the Bucks squad are up for another physical challenge, with manager Wilkin rotation could be necessary after a big shift at Stratford.

“An element of Saturday’s performance was how athletic and strong we looked,” he explained. “When you go deep into 98 minutes and you’re still looking as fresh and as focused as the lads did, it just felt as though we were better conditioned than what Stratford were.

“Everything comes into consideration, and we’ll sit down and see where everyone is at.”

Wilkin also revealed that Nathan Fox will miss the game with a knee injury, but every other Telford player is raring to go.

“I said to the lads on Saturday that it’s nice to have everyone to choose from, obviously Nathan now comes out of that,” he added. “If we want to make changes, and I’m comfortable with that, then we’re now in a position to do that.”