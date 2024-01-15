Andy Pryce reveals pride as he steps down as AFC Telford United chairman

Pryce, who has adopted the position of chairman since 2016, confirmed his decision in a social media post on Monday morning prior to any official statement by the club.

The statement read: “After a lot of thought and consideration, I’ve come to the difficult decision to step down from my position with immediate effect.

“Over the past seven years I’ve poured my heart and soul into the club, dedicating countless hours and energy.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m immensely proud to have been the chairman of this great club, however, I’ve realised that I need to prioritise other aspects of my life at this time.”

The post continued: “The club and its supporters mean a great deal to me, and I want to ensure a smooth transition for everyone involved. It’s been an honour to work alongside such passionate individuals who share the same love for football and the club.”

The Pryce family have a long-standing affiliation with AFC Telford United, ever since Andy’s father Win helped set up the club in 2004. Andy’s brother Steve will remain involved at the club despite the reshuffle, while former chairman Ian Dosser is also staying put.

Dosser became chairman in 2013 when he replaced fellow founder Lee Carter, and now adopts the role of ‘managing director’.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin told the Shropshire Star: “It’s sad to see Andy go if that’s ultimately what happens, he’s done a lot of fantastic work for the club and was a big character around the place.

“I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and everyone around the club, and I’m sure Andy will still have an input into the club and continue adding to what we’re trying to be.

“My primary concern is putting a team out that is capable of winning games and getting us moving forward and up the pyramid again.”