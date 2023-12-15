Kevin Wilkin fearful of a Bucks backlog

AFC Telford United have been hit with a number of postponements already this season, and more will lead to more midweek games next year. And Wilkin, who has been forced to work with a small squad on a tight budget, revealed playing multiple games a week could come at a cost.

“When you have games stacking up like that it’s very rare to come through that and be successful,” he said. “Our squad isn’t so deep that we’re in a position to get through that, you know it’ll catch us up at some stage so the fact we’ve got a game this weekend is good.

“We’ll still have some challenges without a doubt but there’s nothing anyone could have done about the situation; it’s just how things have played out.

“If there’s any challenge that could possibly appear or be put in the way it seems to be there, but that’s sometimes how the cookie crumbles and we’ve got to make the best of it.

“Through that you’ve got to show resilience and togetherness and that’s what we’ll aim to do.”