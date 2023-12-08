Telford v St Ives - Match preview

Telford last took the field on November 18 in a tight 0-0 draw against Hitchin Town, which at the time was third vs fourth in the Southern Central Premier.

But with no game since for Wilkin’s side, they have fallen to ninth in the division, and now face a tough run of games as they look to return to the play-off picture.

“Players developing themselves and their relationships has been good over this last little period, perhaps it’s taken longer than we would’ve wanted but that’s sometimes where you find yourself,” the Bucks boss said. “I think the feeling within the camp is born out of being successful and coming out of tough, close games.”

Wilkin continued: “That’s the real challenge we face this weekend, trying to rebuild that momentum after three weeks.”

In their way are St Ives Town, who unlike the Bucks have played regularly over the past month.