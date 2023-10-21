Kevin Wilkin reluctant to move Telford's midfield star man Jordan Piggott

Jordan Piggott (Kieren Griffin Photography)

The versatile Piggott has played most of the season in defence for AFC Telford United, but featured in a more advanced role during the win against Stratford Town.

And despite Fraser Kerr’s injury, Wilkin wants the 24-year-old to remain in his midfield going forward.

“Jordan’s been our most consistent player this season and to get him in a midfield role is a positive,” Wilkin said. “I do think he had a good impact and hopefully he can continue to have a really solid season.”

It looked as though Piggott’s time in midfield would be cut short when Fraser Kerr went down injured early against Stratford. But the Bucks boss opted to move new signing Sam Whittall back instead, admitting he is grateful to have such versatile players in his squad.

He said: “Bringing Sam in was a massive help and I thought he did a fantastic job.”