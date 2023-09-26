Kevin Wilkin: Players need to start repaying Telford fans

Kevin Wilkin

More than 1,500 supporters were at New Bucks Head to watch the home side go down 2-0 to Needham Market.

And the Bucks’ boss believes his players have a responsibility to give their fans something to shout about in tonight’s clash with Stourbridge.

“The fans have been absolutely fantastic,” said Wilkin. “To see the guys behind the goal chanting and beating the drum, that’s why I feel more disappointed.”

He added: “People stayed behind the team and paid good money to get in, they’ll expect a lot more effort from certain quarters.” And Wilkin has challenged his side to use the vocal Bucks support to their advantage going forward this season.

“Players need to put their shoulders back and deal with the expectations within the ground,” he said. “There will be frustrations and difficult periods, but we’ve got to understand the players and their level of experience and capability. We want our players to thrive in that environment.” Wilkin also admitted he hopes to bring in some experienced players to help his side deal with the pressure and discover some form.