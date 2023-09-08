Kevin Wilkin calls for Telford patience

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The Bucks have started the league campaign with two wins, two draws and two losses and were knocked out of the FA Cup by division rivals Coalville last weekend. But with his side missing several key players to injury and suspension, and a squad cobbled together over the summer, Wilkin wants supporters to remain patient and not expect a quick fix.

“I know the feeling from areas of the fanbase won’t be happy and I totally understand that, but I would stress the need to keep things in perspective,” said Wilkin. “There are certainly areas we need to improve but we have a lot of young players trying to establish themselves at this level and you’re going to get errors along the way.”

Wilkin also believes it is sides like Coalville that Telford should be looking to emulate if they are going to make a return to step two.