Kevin Wilkin’s record key factor for AFC Telford United new boy Orrin Pendley

Orrin Pendley (Kieran Griffin)

The 27-year-old former Hereford central defender penned a one-year deal this week as he swapped the Bulls for the Bucks.

Redditch-based Pendley, who was sought after by a number of clubs, revealed Wilkin’s record in management made a move to Telford a “no-brainer”.

“I spoke to the gaffer when I left Hereford, we had a meeting and I came up to see all of the facilities and things behind the scenes,” said Pendley, who played for the Bulls in their 1-0 win at Telford last term.

“With the gaffer’s track record and the plan that he has in place I thought it was a no-brainer really.

“I don’t want to say too much but I liked the way he was talking and what he said he’d put in place, I can’t wait to get out there.

“That (crowd and atmosphere) was also another reason I chose to come here, when I played here last year I really enjoyed the atmosphere, it was loud, if we start off doing well I can’t see why more can’t come along. Winning brings everybody together.” Wilkin won promotion from step three, Telford’s new Southern Central Premier level for next season, as part of three promotions in four seasons with Nuneaton between 2008 and 20212.